Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami subject of Apple TV+ documentary

Messi up close

© Devin L'Amoreaux

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi's epic start to life in Major League Soccer is the plot of Hollywood movies – or at the very least an exclusive, all-access documentary.

Apple TV+ has announced a six-part docuseries featuring Inter Miami CF's blockbuster summer signing as he embarks on the latest chapter of his legendary career in North America.

The as-of-yet untitled project, presented by SMUGGLER Entertainment, will provide extensive access to Messi and his new team, beginning with their wildly successful Leagues Cup 2023 campaign. Fans in over 100 countries have been able to watch every minute of the Argentine superstar in action with the Herons through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The newly-announced docuseries follows another SMUGGLER Entertainment-produced documentary that chronicles Messi's iconic career, from his seven Ballon d'Or wins to his career-defining 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina.

Featuring in-depth interviews with Messi, along with teammates, coaches, competitors, fans and commentators, the series provides a unique perspective on the game's biggest star and arguably the greatest player of all time. Its release date is yet to be announced.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Messi Joins Inter Miami

Related Stories

Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union in Leagues Cup
Lionel Messi raises “expectations”: Inter Miami now Leagues Cup favorite?
Spider-Man! Lionel Messi pulls out another superhero celebration

Get breaking Messi news as he joins MLS

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami subject of Apple TV+ documentary

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami subject of Apple TV+ documentary
"A born competitor": Messi's fellow La Masia graduates in MLS saw greatness early

"A born competitor": Messi's fellow La Masia graduates in MLS saw greatness early
Lionel Messi raises “expectations”: Inter Miami now Leagues Cup favorite?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi raises “expectations”: Inter Miami now Leagues Cup favorite?
Spider-Man! Lionel Messi pulls out another superhero celebration

Spider-Man! Lionel Messi pulls out another superhero celebration
Lionel Messi caps Inter Miami rout! Leagues Cup semifinals await

Lionel Messi caps Inter Miami rout! Leagues Cup semifinals await
Lionel Messi tames Texas: Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi tames Texas: Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night
More News
Video
Video
Miami continue Leagues Cup dream | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
2:44

Miami continue Leagues Cup dream | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
Miami move to the Quarterfinals | Messi Rewind presented by adidas 
2:56

Miami move to the Quarterfinals | Messi Rewind presented by adidas 
More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
3:36

More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
2:19

WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.