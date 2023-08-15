Lionel Messi to Inter Miami subject of Apple TV+ documentary

Lionel Messi 's epic start to life in Major League Soccer is the plot of Hollywood movies – or at the very least an exclusive, all-access documentary.

Apple TV+ has announced a six-part docuseries featuring Inter Miami CF's blockbuster summer signing as he embarks on the latest chapter of his legendary career in North America.

The as-of-yet untitled project, presented by SMUGGLER Entertainment, will provide extensive access to Messi and his new team, beginning with their wildly successful Leagues Cup 2023 campaign. Fans in over 100 countries have been able to watch every minute of the Argentine superstar in action with the Herons through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The newly-announced docuseries follows another SMUGGLER Entertainment-produced documentary that chronicles Messi's iconic career, from his seven Ballon d'Or wins to his career-defining 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina.