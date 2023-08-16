Lionel Messi, Inter Miami soar past Philadelphia Union into Leagues Cup final

The victory ensures the Herons will compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (one of three Leagues Cup spots) and leaves them one game away from their first-ever trophy. Tata Martino's new-look squad will meet either Nashville SC or CF Monterrey in Saturday's final, learning their opponent later Tuesday evening.

Miami, as has become their forte during this stunning Leagues Cup run, opened the scoring early – this time via Josef Martínez's 3rd-minute strike that beat Union goalkeeper Andre Blake after latching onto Sergii Kryvtsov's ball in behind.

Messi then padded his Golden Boot lead, reaching nine goals in his first six Miami matches with a 20th-minute golazo. The Argentine superstar unleashed a 30-yard blast past Blake, continuing his incredible MLS journey since a July 15 deal began Miami's high-end summer roster transformation.

The Union's lackluster first half carried into stoppage time, when Jordi Alba's lung-busting run was rewarded by Robert Taylor's through ball. The legendary FC Barcelona left back, who also joined Miami this summer, clipped his shot past Blake for a 3-0 lead.

Philadelphia thought they had a lifeline in the 73rd minute when veteran midfielder Alejandro Bedoya marked his return from injury by pulling one back via a corner-kick scramble. But those hopes were extinguished in the 84th minute after Miami homegrown midfielder David Ruíz capped the 4-1 result – ensuring the visitors have scored four goals in four of six Leagues Cup matches this summer.

Goals