Jordi Alba! Barça legend scores first Inter Miami goal

Four games in, Jordi Alba has scored his first Inter Miami CF goal.

The legendary FC Barcelona and Spain national team left back found the scoresheet in first-half stoppage time of Tuesday night's Leagues Cup semifinal, staking a 3-0 lead at the Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park.

Alba, picked out by Robert Taylor's through ball, made a trademark run behind the Union backline before clipping his shot past goalkeeper Andre Blake – following up on first-half goals from Josef Martínez (3') and Lionel Messi (20').

Alba's breakthrough moment arrives just two weeks after he debuted for the Herons, having continued their summertime signing spree with a deal through the 2024 MLS season (2025 option). He's their third ex-Barça star, joining Messi and Sergio Busquets in that category.