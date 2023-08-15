Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Paul Rothrock

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Seattle Sounders FC have signed midfielder Paul Rothrock through the remainder of the 2023 MLS season with options in 2024-25, the club announced Tuesday.
Rothrock, a Sounders FC Academy product, signed with Tacoma Defiance in January following a two-year stint with Toronto FC II. He has led Seattle’s MLS NEXT Pro side with five assists in 2023, in addition to three goals.
Rothrock scored three goals in three Seattle first-team appearances earlier this year via short-term agreements. After tallying in two US Open Cup matches, he scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 regular-season win at Houston Dynamo FC.
“We are excited to welcome Paul to the first team, a well-deserved reward for his play since coming back to Seattle in January,” general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. “He is a good professional on and off the field, and has taken advantage of his opportunities this season. We look forward to continuing his development at the MLS level.”
The 24-year-old played collegiately from 2017-21 with Notre Dame and Georgetown, helping the Hoyas to the program’s first NCAA Championship in 2019. He was then selected 64th overall by Toronto in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, starting his professional career.
“I’d like to congratulate Paul and officially welcome him to the first team,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “In addition to performing well for Wade Webber and Tacoma Defiance, he stepped up and fully seized his first team opportunities earlier this season. I look forward to bringing him into our group as we head into the back half of our campaign.”
The Sounders are on track to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, sitting fourth in the Western Conference table after the Leagues Cup break (36 points; 10W-8L-6D).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant