Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Paul Rothrock

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed midfielder Paul Rothrock through the remainder of the 2023 MLS season with options in 2024-25, the club announced Tuesday.

Rothrock, a Sounders FC Academy product, signed with Tacoma Defiance in January following a two-year stint with Toronto FC II. He has led Seattle’s MLS NEXT Pro side with five assists in 2023, in addition to three goals.

Rothrock scored three goals in three Seattle first-team appearances earlier this year via short-term agreements. After tallying in two US Open Cup matches, he scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 regular-season win at Houston Dynamo FC.