Nashville SC hold "no fear" after vanquishing Liga MX power Monterrey

The result, delivered by goals from Sam Surridge and Fafa Picault, means the Boys in Gold will soon play for their first-ever trophy when they host Inter Miami CF on Saturday in the tournament final (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

To procure that silverware, they'll have to do what no other team in Leagues Cup play has accomplished: Take down a transformed Inter Miami side that has run rampant through the tournament thus far, racking up an astounding 21 goals behind the electric form of superstar Lionel Messi.

"It's a big moment for our club," captain Dax McCarty told reporters after the match. "We've made the playoffs every year in our existence. ...We've been close and we haven't quite been able to get over that hurdle for one reason or another. I think part of the reason why you put together such an experienced team is to be competitive right away. And we've been competitive right away, but we haven't quite been able to get over that final hurdle.