Nashville SC take down Monterrey for Leagues Cup Final berth

With the victory at GEODIS Park, Nashville will now host Saturday's Leagues Cup Final against Inter Miami CF – plus have booked a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup . Both are firsts for the fourth-year club. Monterrey, meanwhile, will contest the tournament's Third-Place Match against the Philadelphia Union after Lionel Messi powered a 4-1 win in Tuesday's other semifinal.

Surridge made the difference in the 67th minute when curling home a cushioned feed from Hany Mukhtar on a counterattacking sequence that began with Walker Zimmerman's towering header – a moment delivered by Nashville's three Designated Players.

Picault then put the result on ice in the 96th minute, concluding another counterattack where he muscled off Monterrey midfielder Luis Romo before roofing a left-footed shot to emphatically send Nashville through.

Mukhtar thought he opened the scoring inside a quarter-hour, but Video Review controversially rescinded his would-be golazo. It was ruled that Alex Muyl interfered with Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada's diving save attempt from an offside position, overturning a potential goal of the tournament.