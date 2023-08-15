LA Galaxy sign Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed veteran English striker Billy Sharp, the club announced Tuesday.

The 37-year-old arrives through the end of the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, as a free agent after last playing for and captaining boyhood club Sheffield United.

Sharp has amassed 266 goals and 75 assists over his nearly-20-year career spanning 690 matches. He's mostly competed for Sheffield United, where he's considered a club legend, but has also had stints with Southampton, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, among other English clubs.

"Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree," LA head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. "We are pleased to add a player of Billy’s caliber to the team for the stretch run of the season."

Currently 13th in the Western Conference table, the Galaxy return to league action on Sunday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) when hosting Real Salt Lake as they begin their final push towards qualifying for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. LA are tied for the second-fewest goals scored in the West (25).