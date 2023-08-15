LA Galaxy sign Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have signed veteran English striker Billy Sharp, the club announced Tuesday.
The 37-year-old arrives through the end of the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, as a free agent after last playing for and captaining boyhood club Sheffield United.
Sharp has amassed 266 goals and 75 assists over his nearly-20-year career spanning 690 matches. He's mostly competed for Sheffield United, where he's considered a club legend, but has also had stints with Southampton, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, among other English clubs.
"Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree," LA head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. "We are pleased to add a player of Billy’s caliber to the team for the stretch run of the season."
The Galaxy's second free-agent summer signing, following Japanese defender Maya Yoshida, Sharp helps fill the void left by Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, who's out for the season with an ACL tear. Dejan Joveljić is currently the club's main target up front, while Preston Judd has also played forward this year.
Currently 13th in the Western Conference table, the Galaxy return to league action on Sunday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) when hosting Real Salt Lake as they begin their final push towards qualifying for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. LA are tied for the second-fewest goals scored in the West (25).
