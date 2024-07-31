Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin FC blitz Monterrey, St. Clair stonewalls Necaxa

What you need to know

Team USA have reached the knockout stages of the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2000 , setting up a quarterfinal clash with Morocco on Aug. 2 thanks to a 3-0 win over Guinea in Tuesday's Group A finale. Djordje Mihailovic scored for the second-straight game and Kevin Paredes struck for a brace, while Patrick Schulte posted his first clean sheet at the tournament.

LAFC have signed midfielder Lewis O'Brien on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option. The 25-year-old England native previously played in MLS during the 2023 campaign, tallying 1g/1a in 17 games while loaned to D.C. United.

Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul and a Cali Clásico (LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes) are among the highlights. Check out the full schedule here.

Austin FC keep finding a way, the New York Red Bulls suffered heartbreak and Minnesota United dug deep. All that and more from Tuesday’s Leagues Cup action.

Head coach Josh Wolff, who gets his fair share of criticism from Austin FC fans, deserves credit for not only advancing from their Leagues Cup group… but topping it. The Verde & Black haven’t exactly controlled these tests at Q2 Stadium, but they’ve been efficient and intelligent in managing the game. That savviness goes a long way against Mexican powerhouses like Pumas and Monterrey.

This year in Leagues Cup, Austin are arguably the story of the tournament. They followed a dramatic 3-2 win over Pumas UNAM with a 2-0 victory over CF Monterrey. Those LIGA MX clubs have won a combined eight Concacaf Champions Cups. The vibes are very, very good.

Last year in Leagues Cup, Austin struggled big-time. They dropped 3-1 games both to Mazatlán FC and FC Juárez, two LIGA MX teams usually near the bottom of the table. The vibes were very, very bad.

Minnesota played 70-plus minutes down a man after rookie defender Hugo Bacharach was red-carded. Necaxa poured on wave after wave of pressure. It mattered little in the end thanks to St. Clair, as well as Robin Lod’s early penalty kick.

Rambling aside, St. Clair went super-human here. The dude made 16 saves. He was unreal. The most remarkable part was how calm he looked throughout it.

There’s a joke in here combining Dayne St. Clair, Canada, Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool. I, however, am not funny enough to make it. (The context is Ryan Reynolds, co-star of box-office sensation is “Deadpool & Wolverine,” is a minority owner in Necaxa.)

The real takeaway? New left back Tom Pearce impressed with 1g/1a. He was signed a couple of weeks ago after playing for English lower-division side Wigan Athletic.

Montréal’s Leagues Cup hopes are alive thanks to a closer-than-it-should-have-been win over San Luis. Things got pretty nervy after PK goals from former MLSers Franck Boli and Jurgen Damm, but Sunusi Ibrahim’s late insurance goal created a big enough cushion.

At least the Red Bulls, before they play again in late August, should get Emil Forsberg back healthy, John Tolkin back from the Olympics and integrate reported singing Jean-Philippe Gbamin? And they’re fourth in the Eastern Conference. Silver linings, folks.

Venezuela’s all-time leading scorer equalized after a crafty goal from RBNY striker Elias Manoel, and then the hosts tasted more heartbreak in penalty kicks. Lewis Morgan and Dylan Nealis both missed from the spot, and now the Red Bulls have been eliminated from Leagues Cup.

Salomón Rondón eats MLS defenders for breakfast (dinner?). The Columbus Crew learned that in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final, and the New York Red Bulls did so on Tuesday night.

Vancouver still earned two points, though, after winning the PK shootout. They’ll look to join LAFC in the Round of 32 when hosting LIGA MX side Tijuana on Saturday.

With a heroic comeback, LAFC are through in Leagues Cup. Late goals from Kei Kamara and Mateusz Bogusz ensured that. They never gave up and overcame a poor start at home.

Six Leagues Cup games tonight! We’ll go rapid-fire style with one storyline to watch in each.

Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8 pm ET

Will former Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis get the better of Charlotte FC’s elite defense or will Karol Swiderski continue to impress upon his return from loan? That answer will likely decide if Dean Smith’s side advances from their group.

Santos Laguna vs. D.C. United

Watch: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 8 pm ET

Christian Benteke is due for a hat-trick of headed goals, right? That’s just how the universe works. D.C. United seem to get that every few months.

FC Dallas vs. FC Juárez

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 9 pm ET

FC Dallas’ Leagues Cup hopes are on the ropes. There’s always focus on striker Petar Musa and goalkeeper Maarten Paes, but the key here is if they find the right midfield mix.

Nashville SC vs. Mazatlán FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 9 pm ET

The B.J. Callaghan era begins! Nashville don’t have a full squad and are hoping to end a six-game losing streak from MLS action. But maybe the new-coach bump does Hany Mukhtar & Co. a world of good.

Tigres UANL vs. Club Puebla

Watch: Apple TV - Free, UniMás | Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET

A Leagues Cup game between two LIGA MX fans is for the most cultured, diehard MLS fan. Then again, maybe you’re an Inter Miami supporter rooting for Tigres to suffer ahead of Saturday’s huge showdown at NRG Stadium.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

Watch: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET