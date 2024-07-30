Summer transfers: 5 clubs needing a splash

Stepping away from the Five Stripes, here are five of the moves that should happen this summer.

Let’s match up five MLS teams with the kind of player they need to help strengthen ahead of the playoff push. Atlanta United needing a No. 10 and a No. 9 would’ve been on this list… and then they signed Alexey Miranchuk (surely the striker is next).

Well, today I’m diving into five transfers I most want to see happen this summer. I’m not talking about names – that’s above my pay grade. Rather, I’m talking about profiles.

There’s no doubt about it: MLS clubs are ready to put themselves out there in the transfer market this summer. But what do they need the most?

That’s what the transfer window is all about, right? It’s just a giant soccer version of Tinder, where front-office members, agents and players looking for love take turns swiping on each other until they find a match. You have to make a good first impression, you have to meet the family, and, eventually, you might end up signing up for a long-term commitment on the dotted line.

Need: Striker

If you peek at some of the advanced metrics, you’ll see LAFC have the best expected goal differential per 90 minutes in MLS, according to FBref. You’ll then see the Columbus Crew have the next best xGD per 90. Makes sense, right? Those two are giants in their respective conferences. After LAFC and Columbus, you don’t see Inter Miami or FC Cincinnati or the LA Galaxy or Real Salt Lake sitting in third in the xGD race.

No, you see the New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls are an excellent team this year and have largely taken Sandro Schwarz’s tactical changes in stride. They are, yet again, one of the best defensive units in MLS. According to FBref, they allow just 1.06 non-penalty xG per 90, which is less than all but two other teams in MLS – LAFC and FC Cincinnati, who both allow 1.04.

Despite shifting his team to be more controlled in possession, it’s the defending that sets Schwarz’s Red Bulls apart.

Now, just because the defending shines doesn’t mean Schwarz should give up on improving his team’s work in possession. A couple of the Swedes they signed over the offseason in Emil Forsberg and Noah Eile both shine on the ball. What if those players had another forward to feed? And what if that forward created more space for Lewis Morgan to continue his career year? With a DP spot open, RBNY would benefit from a reliable line-leader who would let Forsberg, Morgan, and Dante Vanzeir work underneath.