Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"

Added midfielder Joseph Rosales : “He showed off and that is why we won.”

“It was unbelievable. He was amazing out there and he kept us in the game,” said winger Loïc Mesanvi , signed to a short-term agreement from Minnesota’s MLS NEXT Pro team.

The Loons played with 10 men for 70-plus minutes after defender Hugo Bacharach was red-carded, increasing pressure on their Canadian international shot-stopper.

Before St. Clair found another gear, Minnesota went ahead when Robin Lod scored a 10th-minute penalty kick.

From there, St. Clair took care of the rest. He equaled the MLS single-game saves record (16), established in August 2019 by then-Vancouver Whitecap Maxime Crépeau vs. the San Jose Earthquakes.

“That was one of the best individual performances I've seen at Allianz Field,” said Lod. “That was incredible for him and he took the team on his back.”

St. Clair also smashed Minnesota’s previous single-game saves mark (11), set by Vito Mannone en route to winning 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors. The 27-year-old, now sporting the captain's armband for MNUFC, keeps raising his game.