Matchday

Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"

24-lc-min-dsc
Jonathan Sigal

Dayne St. Clair was in the zone Tuesday night at Allianz Field.

Minnesota United FC’s goalkeeper made 16 saves in a 1-0 win over LIGA MX side Necaxa, establishing a new Leagues Cup record and career-high total.

The Loons played with 10 men for 70-plus minutes after defender Hugo Bacharach was red-carded, increasing pressure on their Canadian international shot-stopper.

“It was unbelievable. He was amazing out there and he kept us in the game,” said winger Loïc Mesanvi, signed to a short-term agreement from Minnesota’s MLS NEXT Pro team.

Added midfielder Joseph Rosales: “He showed off and that is why we won.”

Before St. Clair found another gear, Minnesota went ahead when Robin Lod scored a 10th-minute penalty kick.

From there, St. Clair took care of the rest. He equaled the MLS single-game saves record (16), established in August 2019 by then-Vancouver Whitecap Maxime Crépeau vs. the San Jose Earthquakes.

“That was one of the best individual performances I've seen at Allianz Field,” said Lod. “That was incredible for him and he took the team on his back.”

St. Clair also smashed Minnesota’s previous single-game saves mark (11), set by Vito Mannone en route to winning 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors. The 27-year-old, now sporting the captain's armband for MNUFC, keeps raising his game.

"The way he spoke at halftime, the level of conviction, you felt like something like that was coming and we really needed it," said head coach Eric Ramsay. "I said after the Seattle game that he's a good leader. He's very vocal, very engaged, really proactive. And that's before you get to what he gives you on the pitch. I think in every sense, tonight he led the team."

Minnesota's hopes of reaching the Leagues Cup knockout stages now hinge on the final West 6 game, when Seattle Sounders FC host Necaxa on Sunday (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). Only the top two teams per group advance.

For now, St. Clair has a performance to build off of.

"I lost track of saves but … more importantly, three points, a clean sheet, and a chance to move on,” said St. Clair.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Minnesota United FC Dayne St. Clair Matchday Leagues Cup

Related Stories

USA vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer
Austin FC top another LIGA MX giant: "We beat the very best"
Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul
More News
More News
Columbus Crew acquire DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution
Columbus Crew to host Club América in 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup

Columbus Crew to host Club América in 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin FC blitz Monterrey, St. Clair stonewalls Necaxa
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin FC blitz Monterrey, St. Clair stonewalls Necaxa
USA vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer

USA vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer
Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"

Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"
Video
Video
UNREAL! Dayne St. Clair gives Minnesota United record-breaking performance
1:32
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

UNREAL! Dayne St. Clair gives Minnesota United record-breaking performance
Who's next?! Austin FC knock off Pumas, Monterrey
2:52
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Who's next?! Austin FC knock off Pumas, Monterrey
WATCH: Vancouver Whitecaps win in PKs after late LAFC rally
7:05

WATCH: Vancouver Whitecaps win in PKs after late LAFC rally
Goal: M. Bogusz vs. VAN, 90+5'
0:41

Goal: M. Bogusz vs. VAN, 90+5'