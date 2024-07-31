Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"

Dayne St. Clair was in the zone Tuesday night at Allianz Field.
Minnesota United FC’s goalkeeper made 16 saves in a 1-0 win over LIGA MX side Necaxa, establishing a new Leagues Cup record and career-high total.
The Loons played with 10 men for 70-plus minutes after defender Hugo Bacharach was red-carded, increasing pressure on their Canadian international shot-stopper.
“It was unbelievable. He was amazing out there and he kept us in the game,” said winger Loïc Mesanvi, signed to a short-term agreement from Minnesota’s MLS NEXT Pro team.
Added midfielder Joseph Rosales: “He showed off and that is why we won.”
Before St. Clair found another gear, Minnesota went ahead when Robin Lod scored a 10th-minute penalty kick.
From there, St. Clair took care of the rest. He equaled the MLS single-game saves record (16), established in August 2019 by then-Vancouver Whitecap Maxime Crépeau vs. the San Jose Earthquakes.
“That was one of the best individual performances I've seen at Allianz Field,” said Lod. “That was incredible for him and he took the team on his back.”
St. Clair also smashed Minnesota’s previous single-game saves mark (11), set by Vito Mannone en route to winning 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors. The 27-year-old, now sporting the captain's armband for MNUFC, keeps raising his game.
"The way he spoke at halftime, the level of conviction, you felt like something like that was coming and we really needed it," said head coach Eric Ramsay. "I said after the Seattle game that he's a good leader. He's very vocal, very engaged, really proactive. And that's before you get to what he gives you on the pitch. I think in every sense, tonight he led the team."
Minnesota's hopes of reaching the Leagues Cup knockout stages now hinge on the final West 6 game, when Seattle Sounders FC host Necaxa on Sunday (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). Only the top two teams per group advance.
For now, St. Clair has a performance to build off of.
"I lost track of saves but … more importantly, three points, a clean sheet, and a chance to move on,” said St. Clair.