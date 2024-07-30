Lionel Messi on Inter Miami's historic Leagues Cup: "I couldn't wait" 

This time last year, Major League Soccer forever changed.
Lionel Messi debuted for Inter Miami CF and the club soared to the Leagues Cup 2023 title, crafting a story Hollywood script-writers could only marvel at.
The month-long journey is chronicled in “La Primera,” Inter Miami’s new behind-the-scenes documentary featuring exclusive interviews and footage.
The debut
Naturally, the documentary begins with Messi’s sensational entrance vs. Cruz Azul. The GOAT subbed on in the second half, reuniting with Sergio Busquets from their FC Barcelona glory days.
“I couldn't wait to make my debut,” said Messi, who, after leaving French side Paris Saint-Germain, thwarted a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League to join Miami.
“I'd already been in Miami for a few days training with my new club and teammates. I wanted to play and be back out there with Busquets after a few years apart, so that was brilliant and I just wanted to get started.”
Added Busquets: “Although we went two years without playing, we'd played together for much longer than those two years and I think that prevailed. You could see from that first moment how much we'd missed each other after two years apart. It was like a beautiful story that came back together.”
Then, of course, there was Messi's free kick. With his brilliant left foot, the Argentine legend curled home a stoppage-time winner seen around the world.
“When the referee blew for a free kick, you could already imagine what would happen if Leo was taking it,” said head coach Tata Martino.
“That was, in one word, ‘wow,’” said majority owner Jorge Mas.
Messi Effect
Carrying momentum from Messi’s arrival, Miami reached the knockout round of Leagues Cup, the World Cup-style tournament featuring 47 combined MLS and LIGA MX teams.
Miami soon hit the road, visiting FC Dallas for the Round of 16. With it, the scope of Messi’s league-wide impact came into view – surfacing across MLS Season Pass subscribers, record-breaking attendances, transfer interest and more.
“It was incredible,” said Messi. “As the away team, we didn't expect to feel so at home. A lot of fans of Inter Miami and of mine were there. It was a great experience and a pleasant surprise for everyone.”
Jordi Alba made his first start with Inter Miami, and another Barça reunion took flight.
“I was lucky enough to link up with him on my full debut,” Alba said. “I know that if I give him the ball, I have a better chance of getting assists. And thanks to Leo, I know it usually ends up in the net.”
As has become Miami’s trademark during the Messi era, an epic comeback unfolded. After a 4-4 draw, homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi scored the game-winner in penalty kicks.
"If Messi tells me to take a penalty, obviously I am going to take it to repay the faith in my penalties," said Cremaschi. "I knew where it was going and how I was going to connect with the ball. I had a lot of confidence in what I was going to do."
The final
When Miami visited Nashville SC for the final, anticipation built about a storybook ending at GEODIS Park.
"I am excited, just like everyone, before a final," said Messi. "We've had a good tournament and overcome a lot of different, difficult situations. We have to fight to make it a historic day for the fans, and for the club, and repay their faith in us."
Messi scored his 10th Leagues Cup goal, curling home a left-footed golazo. Fafà Picault then equalized for the hosts, and penalty kicks followed suit.
Miami eventually triumphed 10-9 on PKs, with goalkeeper Drake Callender outdueling Elliot Panicco. History was made.
"Very happy for what we have achieved and what it means to win the club's first trophy, a first title in its short history," said Messi. "I also only arrived a short time ago and we have already won a title."
Added Martino: "We said that lifting the trophy would be the reward for all the sacrifices made over the previous 30 days."
Can Miami repeat as Leagues Cup champions? They've already eased past Puebla, 2-0, and close group-stage play vs. Tigres on Saturday (8 pm | MLS Season Pass). This year's final is Aug. 25.