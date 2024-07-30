Lionel Messi on Inter Miami's historic Leagues Cup: "I couldn't wait" 

The month-long journey is chronicled in “La Primera,” Inter Miami’s new behind-the-scenes documentary featuring exclusive interviews and footage.

Lionel Messi debuted for Inter Miami CF and the club soared to the Leagues Cup 2023 title, crafting a story Hollywood script-writers could only marvel at.

“When the referee blew for a free kick, you could already imagine what would happen if Leo was taking it,” said head coach Tata Martino.

Then, of course, there was Messi's free kick. With his brilliant left foot, the Argentine legend curled home a stoppage-time winner seen around the world.

Added Busquets: “Although we went two years without playing, we'd played together for much longer than those two years and I think that prevailed. You could see from that first moment how much we'd missed each other after two years apart. It was like a beautiful story that came back together.”

“I'd already been in Miami for a few days training with my new club and teammates. I wanted to play and be back out there with Busquets after a few years apart, so that was brilliant and I just wanted to get started.”

“I couldn't wait to make my debut,” said Messi, who, after leaving French side Paris Saint-Germain, thwarted a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League to join Miami.

Naturally, the documentary begins with Messi’s sensational entrance vs. Cruz Azul. The GOAT subbed on in the second half, reuniting with Sergio Busquets from their FC Barcelona glory days.

Messi Effect

Carrying momentum from Messi’s arrival, Miami reached the knockout round of Leagues Cup, the World Cup-style tournament featuring 47 combined MLS and LIGA MX teams.

Miami soon hit the road, visiting FC Dallas for the Round of 16. With it, the scope of Messi’s league-wide impact came into view – surfacing across MLS Season Pass subscribers, record-breaking attendances, transfer interest and more.

“It was incredible,” said Messi. “As the away team, we didn't expect to feel so at home. A lot of fans of Inter Miami and of mine were there. It was a great experience and a pleasant surprise for everyone.”

Jordi Alba made his first start with Inter Miami, and another Barça reunion took flight.

“I was lucky enough to link up with him on my full debut,” Alba said. “I know that if I give him the ball, I have a better chance of getting assists. And thanks to Leo, I know it usually ends up in the net.”

As has become Miami’s trademark during the Messi era, an epic comeback unfolded. After a 4-4 draw, homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi scored the game-winner in penalty kicks.