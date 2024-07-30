USA reach Olympic quarterfinals with win vs. Guinea

Team USA have reached the knockout stages of the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2000, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Morocco on Aug. 2 thanks to a 3-0 win over Guinea in Tuesday's Group A finale.

Djordje Mihailovic scored for the second-straight game and Kevin Paredes struck for a brace, while Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte posted his first clean sheet at the tournament to help secure the historic result.

As he did in Saturday's 4-1 win against New Zealand, Mihailovic once again opened the scoring for the US. This time, the Colorado Rapids midfielder produced a piece of individual brilliance with a curling free kick into the upper left corner.

Paredes, a D.C. United homegrown product, soon followed just past the half-hour mark with a clinical finish following an incisive through ball from Philadelphia Union alum Paxten Aaronson.