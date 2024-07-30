USA reach Olympic quarterfinals with win vs. Guinea

Team USA have reached the knockout stages of the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2000, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Morocco on Aug. 2 thanks to a 3-0 win over Guinea in Tuesday's Group A finale.
Djordje Mihailovic scored for the second-straight game and Kevin Paredes struck for a brace, while Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte posted his first clean sheet at the tournament to help secure the historic result.
As he did in Saturday's 4-1 win against New Zealand, Mihailovic once again opened the scoring for the US. This time, the Colorado Rapids midfielder produced a piece of individual brilliance with a curling free kick into the upper left corner.
Paredes, a D.C. United homegrown product, soon followed just past the half-hour mark with a clinical finish following an incisive through ball from Philadelphia Union alum Paxten Aaronson.
Current Union midfielder Jack McGlynn was the provider as Paredes cut to his left inside the box and hammered home an unstoppable shot that sealed the US win 15 minutes from full-time.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Mission accomplished. For the first time in 24 years, and for just the second time in history, the US are into the knockout stages at the Summer Olympics. Tuesday's result, coupled with France's 3-0 win over New Zealand, gave the Yanks second place in Group A. This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with Group B winners Morocco as Marko Mitrović's squad looks to equal, if not surpass, Team USA's fourth-place finish at Sydney 2000.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Mihailovic set the tone early with an absolute beauty of a free kick. The US never looked back after that.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Not to be outdone by Mihailovic's stunner, Paredes made it a rout for the US with a pair of clinical strikes.
Next Up
- USA: Friday, Aug. 2 vs. Morocco (9 am ET | USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock)
- GUI: Eliminated