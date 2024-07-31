Austin FC top another LIGA MX giant: "We beat the very best"

Two games, two giants slayed.
Austin FC are rolling in Leagues Cup 2024, handing CF Monterrey a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Pumas in their group-stage opener to win West 1 and book their spot in the knockout stages.
According to head coach Josh Wolff, both results against formidable LIGA MX opposition shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
"These performances have been trending this way for me the last four or five weeks," he said after the match. "And now I think you've, again, over the last four or five games, you've kind of seen that build, and we beat the very best of Mexico."
At home against one of the most dominant teams on the continent, Austin held on against a veritable barrage. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver was forced into six saves as the Verde & Black repelled attack after attack, clinging to a clean sheet before taking full advantage of a pair of moments on the counter. When Jáder Obrian put the hosts ahead in the 61st minute, it felt like the goal had been coming, despite the one-sided traffic.
"You have to be aware of who the opponent is. You have to be aware of who you are. We've talked about this a lot," Wolff said of his approach to the match. "You guys have reminded me of the amount of shots we give up, a lot from distance, a lot from bad angles, a lot are blocked from outside the box. And they're a very good team. You don't want to give them too many shots from anywhere on the field. They have quality."
Momentum shift
The flying start to the tournament has been a welcome respite from a challenging league season for Austin FC, who had lost three of their last five MLS matches entering Leagues Cup and are 10th in the Western Conference (8W-10L-7D record; 31 points). A host of factors have contributed, as Wolff pointed out: injuries, illness, suspension and Austin's plan to start with a thin roster in order to maintain flexibility.
Whatever the reasons, it wasn't the first half of the season anyone would have envisioned. But can two momentous wins change that?
"Yeah, it's certainly momentous right now," Wolff admitted. "... These guys know that. They feel that. And when they get goals and the energy inside the group individually grows, the group grows. And the performances, these last four or five performances, and certainly these last two results, give the players confidence. But you know, we're not going to get carried away."
" ... Beating two Mexican teams in Leagues Cup is good. Monterrey are champions multiple times in various ways. So I think the guys deserve a lot of credit."
With their group stage commitments complete, Austin will have more than a week to prepare for the Round of 32, which begins on Aug. 7.
"We've got to enjoy the moment, but we've got to move on quick," Wolff said. "It's a tournament in the next game. It's elimination."