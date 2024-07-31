Austin FC top another LIGA MX giant: "We beat the very best"

Austin FC are rolling in Leagues Cup 2024, handing CF Monterrey a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Pumas in their group-stage opener to win West 1 and book their spot in the knockout stages.

According to head coach Josh Wolff, both results against formidable LIGA MX opposition shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

"These performances have been trending this way for me the last four or five weeks," he said after the match. "And now I think you've, again, over the last four or five games, you've kind of seen that build, and we beat the very best of Mexico."

At home against one of the most dominant teams on the continent, Austin held on against a veritable barrage. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver was forced into six saves as the Verde & Black repelled attack after attack, clinging to a clean sheet before taking full advantage of a pair of moments on the counter. When Jáder Obrian put the hosts ahead in the 61st minute, it felt like the goal had been coming, despite the one-sided traffic.