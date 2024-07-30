LAFC acquire midfielder Lewis O'Brien from Nottingham Forest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed midfielder Lewis O'Brien on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old England native previously played in MLS during the 2023 campaign, tallying 1g/1a in 17 games while loaned to D.C. United.

Given that experience, LAFC acquired O'Brien's MLS rights from D.C. for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Lewis to Los Angeles," co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.