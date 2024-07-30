LAFC acquire midfielder Lewis O'Brien from Nottingham Forest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed midfielder Lewis O'Brien on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old England native previously played in MLS during the 2023 campaign, tallying 1g/1a in 17 games while loaned to D.C. United.
Given that experience, LAFC acquired O'Brien's MLS rights from D.C. for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Lewis to Los Angeles," co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"He is a dynamic, versatile midfielder with qualities we know will complement an already strong group of midfielders and will help in our pursuit of trophies. I would also like to thank Nottingham Forest and his representative, Kevin Sharp, for their professionalism throughout the process."
O'Brien has 14g/15a in 238 professional matches. He spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, the same EFL Championship side that acquired Columbus Crew homegrown Aidan Morris this summer.
Now, O'Brien provides MLS-proven depth alongside LAFC midfielders Timothy Tillman, Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sánchez, Erik Dueñas and more.
LAFC are seeking a third straight MLS Cup appearance. They're second in the Western Conference (47 points) at the Leagues Cup break, all before iconic French striker Olivier Giroud joins coach Steve Cherundolo's squad.
