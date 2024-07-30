LA Galaxy loan Jonny Pérez to Nashville SC 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
The LA Galaxy have loaned midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Nashville SC for the 2024 season as a Season-Ending Injury Replacement player, the clubs announced Tuesday.
Nashville hold a purchase option and have the option to extend Pérez’s loan through the 2025 season. Additionally, the Galaxy can recall Pérez from his loan during the summer of 2025.
As part of the deal, LA receive the SuperDraft Priority of Lyam MacKinnon. Nashville selected the forward in the 2023 SuperDraft presented by adidas.
"Jonathan is a dynamic attacking player who can both create and finish scoring chances," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. "He fits what we look for in our wingers and attacking midfielders and is a welcome addition to our group."
Pérez, a 21-year-old Mexican youth international, has one assist in 19 career appearances for LA across all competitions. The homegrown attacker has featured extensively in MLS NEXT Pro and scored for LA in the Leagues Cup Showcase vs. Chivas.
Pérez joins Nashville after Tyler Boyd suffered a season-ending ACL (knee) injury earlier this month.
"This loan is a great opportunity for Jonny to not only receive more first-team experience, but to do so in a quality MLS environment," Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. "We wish Jonny the best in Nashville over the next 12 months."
