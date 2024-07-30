LA Galaxy loan Jonny Pérez to Nashville SC 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The LA Galaxy have loaned midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Nashville SC for the 2024 season as a Season-Ending Injury Replacement player, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Nashville hold a purchase option and have the option to extend Pérez’s loan through the 2025 season. Additionally, the Galaxy can recall Pérez from his loan during the summer of 2025.

As part of the deal, LA receive the SuperDraft Priority of Lyam MacKinnon. Nashville selected the forward in the 2023 SuperDraft presented by adidas.