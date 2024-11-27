Your Wednesday Kickoff: A wild day in the MLS coaching world

Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union each announced their end-of-year roster decisions yesterday. Leon Flach is out of contract for the Union while Jamal Thiaré is out of contract for Atlanta. See the full list of moves here.

New York City FC have parted ways with head coach Nick Cushing . Cushing led NYCFC since June 2022, initially as interim head coach before getting the permanent role in November 2022. He posted a 40W-40L-27D record across all competitions.

St. Louis CITY SC have named Aston Villa legend and former Sweden captain Olof Mellberg their next head coach. Mellberg, 47, arrives after his second stint at Swedish top-flight side IF Brommapojkarna.

Inter Miami CF have named Javier Mascherano their next head coach, reuniting the 40-year-old with longtime Argentina and FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. He is under contract through the 2027 MLS season.

It’s not every day four separate coaching decisions come down. And it’s not every year we head into a new season that will feature 12 coaches heading into their first full season with a new team. We may be talking about a record there. Either way, we’re going to learn a lot in 2025.

No surprises here. When Tata Martino left the club, everyone immediately said “Xavi or Mascherano.” Whether he’s the right choice to get them over the hump and fix whatever they were trying to do on defense remains to be seen. But he’s definitely a choice that will keep the Barça folks happy. That’s understandably 90% of the battle in Miami. The rest will depend on what kind of moves they make this offseason to bolster a back line that needs a lot of bolstering.

We don’t know much about Mellberg other than he looks like a Swedish movie star and that we here at The Daily Kickoff are very open to receiving detailed instructions from him on beard maintenance. But, word on the street is he’ll try to get St. Louis to be a little more comfortable on the ball while maintaining their high-pressing principles. It sounds like a shift similar to the one Sandro Schwarz made in New York this year. That’s worked out pretty well for the Red Bulls. We’ll see if that change, plus a critical offseason, pays off for St. Louis.

Valentino served admirably as Atlanta United’s interim manager. But yesterday, Atlanta officially announced he won’t be leading the club permanently. He basically needed to win MLS Cup to get the job and, in the end, came up a couple of games short. Garth Lagerwey says he wants a proven winner and Valentino is too early in his coaching career to be that. He has a bright future ahead of him though. The man-management ability is real. If I’m Vancouver, I’m giving him a call and at least checking to see if he might be a fit.

Nick Cushing out at New York City FC

Normally we talk about coach departures through a lens that values roster building heavily over the impact of a coach. That typically leads us to ask a lot more questions of the front office than the head coach. In this case though…it always seemed like this group underperformed with Cushing at the helm. High-value players didn’t come good. Players who already had success in MLS regressed. The vibes were generally bad. It just didn’t work, and it didn’t work for a long time.

NYCFC will be just fine after this move. The bigger question going forward is what kind of ripple effect this might have. I’d expect NYCFC to go outside MLS for their next hire, but what if they swoop in and pull one of the bigger MLS names off the market? Is Jim Curtin at home writing out a pros and cons list for New York and Atlanta? What if someone in a current job gets pulled away and the carousel keeps spinning?