Your Wednesday Kickoff: A closer look at MLS’ most unlucky players of 2022

In most cases, the idea of “finishing” isn’t as important as finding chances that have a high percentage of leading to goals. Very few players are either so good or so bad at turning chances into goals that they break the model entirely. So, if we here at The Daily Kickoff believe most MLS players don’t break the model, we can believe these guys might come good sooner rather than later. If they're given more time to prove it anyway.

Because, in general, players regress to the mean. Basically, if they’re finding or creating enough quality chances, those chances will turn into goals on a long enough timeline. And we’re getting pretty good at measuring the quality of chances. Statistics like expected goals and expected assists essentially tell us how often a chance will turn into a goal. The models that tell us how often a chance will turn into a goal are getting more powerful and more predictive as more data becomes available.

I want to take a moment and look at the attacking players who maybe should have put up better numbers this season. I think the unluckiest of us should be appreciated too – or at least recognized as candidates to take a step forward next season.

4.76 goals below his expected goals total

Araujo came to Atlanta midway through 2021 and instantly looked the part of a high-priced DP that would take the league by storm. He scored four goals and delivered four assists in 13 starts during his first half-season. In 26 starts this season he…scored four times and delivered six assists. Uh oh.

That’s despite taking the second-most shots of any player in the league. He accumulated so many chances with so little payoff that he finished with nearly five goals less than what his expected-goals numbers suggested a player would normally pick up. That led the league.

I’m like 90% sure I predicted Araujo would finish with MVP votes before the beginning of 2022. Despite his clear talent, that prediction didn’t quite come to fruition. Part of that is down to bad luck, but we should also note no one took worse shots than Araujo, who led the league in shots from outside the box. Araujo routinely chose quantity of chance over quality. In this case, it kind of feels like he forced bad luck on himself.