Austin FC sign forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez after Waivers selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez after claiming him from the MLS End-of-Year Waivers list, the club announced Tuesday. The 20-year-old joins Austin through the 2023 season with club options for 2024 and 2025.

The former Seattle Sounders FC attacker will maintain his homegrown player designation with the Verde & Black. He will occupy a spot on the club’s supplemental roster.