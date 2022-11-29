Austin FC sign forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez after Waivers selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have signed forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez after claiming him from the MLS End-of-Year Waivers list, the club announced Tuesday. The 20-year-old joins Austin through the 2023 season with club options for 2024 and 2025.
The former Seattle Sounders FC attacker will maintain his homegrown player designation with the Verde & Black. He will occupy a spot on the club’s supplemental roster.
“Alfonso is an exciting young attacking player who proved his ability at the youth international level,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “We wish him a warm welcome to Austin, and hope to help him continue to develop and showcase his talent.”
Ocampo-Chávez has played in three MLS games, all in the 2019 season, after turning pro with the Sounders. With that first-team background, he projects as adding depth for Austin following their Western Conference Final appearance in 2022.
Ocampo-Chávez spent last year with Seattle’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Tacoma Defiance, tallying 9g/4a in 23 games. He’s also played on loan with Austrian side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, scoring once in 13 appearances.
At the youth international level, Ocampo-Chávez competed for the US at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019.
