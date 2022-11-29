"U-S-A! U-S-A!" President Joe Biden reacts to USMNT's World Cup victory 

The US men's national team officially advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Iran, and the commander-in-chief has taken notice.
President Joe Biden got the news of the USMNT's victorious Group B effort, which clinched them second place and a spot in the tournament's knockout stages. The president didn't hold back his jubilation upon seeing the score as he informed the crowd of onlookers of the win, which sets up a matchup against the Netherlands on Saturday (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo).
Check out the full video of Biden's reaction below.