"U-S-A! U-S-A!" President Joe Biden reacts to USMNT's World Cup victory 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Joe Biden USA win Iran World Cup

The US men's national team officially advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Iran, and the commander-in-chief has taken notice.

President Joe Biden got the news of the USMNT's victorious Group B effort, which clinched them second place and a spot in the tournament's knockout stages. The president didn't hold back his jubilation upon seeing the score as he informed the crowd of onlookers of the win, which sets up a matchup against the Netherlands on Saturday (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Check out the full video of Biden's reaction below.

US Men's National Team World Cup

Christian Pulisic: I'll "be ready" for USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game
USA Player Ratings: Christian Pulisic books World Cup date with Netherlands
Three takeaways as USA survive Iran to move on in World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

