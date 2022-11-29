World Cup: USA defeat Iran to qualify for Round of 16 

The US men's national team are through to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , punching their ticket with a 1-0 victory over Iran to close out Group B play on Tuesday, delivered by an instantly iconic game-winner from Christian Pulisic.

With the result, the USMNT finished second in Group B with five points from three matches following opening draws with Wales and England. They'll now move on to face the Netherlands on Saturday (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo) by virtue of their finish at the top of Group A.

Pulisic broke the dam near the end of a nervy first half, providing the Yanks with a crucial 38th-minute opener. The Chelsea attacker made a charging run onto a headed cross from right back Sergiño Dest and converted a close-range finish, despite sustaining a full-speed collision with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand that forced Pulisic to sub off for Brenden Aaronson at halftime.

The one-goal margin set up a frantic second half as Iran chased a leveling goal, needing only a draw to advance. The Yanks managed to withstand a flurry of late pressure, including a wild sequence late that saw substitute Walker Zimmerman make a last-gasp clearance before a shout from Iran for a penalty call on Cameron Carter-Vickers went unheeded.

Goals

38' - USA - Christian Pulisic

Three Things