Who will US Soccer play in Round of 16 at World Cup?

Unlike group-stage games, knockout round games go to a 30-minute overtime period (two 15-minute periods) if they end in a draw. If there’s still no winner, a best-of-five penalty shootout will be played.

Yellow cards reset for the quarterfinals, preventing someone from missing the final with two yellows accumulated. But if a player receives two yellows between the group stage and Round of 16, they are suspended for the quarterfinals.