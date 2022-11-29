Who will US Soccer play in Round of 16 at World Cup?

Team USA will face the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The USMNT finished second in Group B, while the Netherlands finished first in Group A to set up this winner-takes-all game. All knockout round matches are single-elimination style.
How to watch & stream
- TV: FOX, Telemundo
- Streaming: Foxsports.com, Peacock
When
- Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 am ET/7 am ET
Where
- Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar
Quarterfinal quest
The winner advances to a Friday, Dec. 9 quarterfinal game against the winner of Match No. 50 – first in Group C vs. second in Group D. Those teams will be decided Wednesday.
That quarterfinal game (2 pm ET/11am ET) will be held at Lusail Stadium, also the site of the World Cup Final on Dec. 18.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team went 1W-0L-2D in Group B, placing behind England.
- Nov. 29: 1-0 win vs. Iran
- Nov. 25: 0-0 draw vs. England
- Nov. 21: 1-1 draw vs. Wales
The USMNT are No. 16 in the FIFA World Rankings and qualified as the third-place team in Concacaf.
Head coach Louis van Gaal’s team went 2W-0L-1D in Group A, placing ahead of Senegal.
- Nov. 29: 2-0 win vs. Qatar
- Nov. 25: 1-1 draw vs. Ecuador
- Nov. 21: 2-0 win vs. Senegal
The Dutch are No. 8 in the FIFA World Rankings and qualified as the Group G winners in UEFA's pathway.
Unlike group-stage games, knockout round games go to a 30-minute overtime period (two 15-minute periods) if they end in a draw. If there’s still no winner, a best-of-five penalty shootout will be played.
Yellow cards reset for the quarterfinals, preventing someone from missing the final with two yellows accumulated. But if a player receives two yellows between the group stage and Round of 16, they are suspended for the quarterfinals.