Who will US Soccer play in Round of 16 at World Cup?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22WC_WUS_NE

Team USA will face the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT finished second in Group B, while the Netherlands finished first in Group A to set up this winner-takes-all game. All knockout round matches are single-elimination style.

World Cup 2022 Bracket

How to watch & stream

  • TV: FOX, Telemundo
  • Streaming: Foxsports.com, Peacock

When

  • Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 am ET/7 am ET

Where

  • Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Quarterfinal quest

The winner advances to a Friday, Dec. 9 quarterfinal game against the winner of Match No. 50 – first in Group C vs. second in Group D. Those teams will be decided Wednesday.

That quarterfinal game (2 pm ET/11am ET) will be held at Lusail Stadium, also the site of the World Cup Final on Dec. 18.

USA logo
USA

Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team went 1W-0L-2D in Group B, placing behind England.

The USMNT are No. 16 in the FIFA World Rankings and qualified as the third-place team in Concacaf.

Netherlands logo
Netherlands

Head coach Louis van Gaal’s team went 2W-0L-1D in Group A, placing ahead of Senegal.

The Dutch are No. 8 in the FIFA World Rankings and qualified as the Group G winners in UEFA's pathway.

Knockouts Rules

Unlike group-stage games, knockout round games go to a 30-minute overtime period (two 15-minute periods) if they end in a draw. If there’s still no winner, a best-of-five penalty shootout will be played. 

Yellow cards reset for the quarterfinals, preventing someone from missing the final with two yellows accumulated. But if a player receives two yellows between the group stage and Round of 16, they are suspended for the quarterfinals.

World Cup US Men's National Team
More News
More News
Christian Pulisic: I’ll “be ready” for USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Christian Pulisic: I’ll “be ready” for USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game
World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?

World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?
USA Player Ratings: Christian Pulisic books World Cup date with Netherlands

USA Player Ratings: Christian Pulisic books World Cup date with Netherlands
"U-S-A! U-S-A!" President Joe Biden reacts to USMNT's World Cup victory 

"U-S-A! U-S-A!" President Joe Biden reacts to USMNT's World Cup victory 
Three takeaways as USA survive Iran to move on in World Cup
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USA survive Iran to move on in World Cup
Who will US Soccer play in Round of 16 at World Cup?

Who will US Soccer play in Round of 16 at World Cup?
More News
Video
Video
USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
23:28

USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
18:38

A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
49:33

Why Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta is the biggest signing of the offseason
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
More Video