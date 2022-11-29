USA Player Ratings: Christian Pulisic books World Cup date with Netherlands

They needed to win against a team they are clearly better than, and Christian Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal was the difference in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Iran. That put them second in Group B, booking a knockout round game against Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday.

The US are into the Round of 16 at the World Cup , full credit to them.

The US showed great maturity in the first half to maintain concentration when they searched for quality chances. But the first goal before halftime was huge and the approach to start the second half was very good. As predicted, Iran employed a defensive posture and looked for an occasional counter-attack. The US got their breakthrough and saw out the game.

On the day, I thought Josh Sargent’s play was critically important and the midfield play between Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie was outstanding. As expected, playing their third game in eight days, the US began to tire around the 60th minute. Substitutions were called for to help close out the game.

Overall, the team did an outstanding job to walk off the field with three points.

Now, onto the Netherlands. This knockout game should be an end-to-end affair with two teams looking to attack. The US can beat them; I don't think they're the hardest opponent. In the next round, if the US get to the quarterfinals, that's when you face a really quality opponent – maybe Argentina or France depending on how the bracket goes.

Here's how I thought the USMNT fared Tuesday against Iran, using the following grading scale.