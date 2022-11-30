USMNT show "American spirit" in World Cup breakthrough vs. Iran

The US men’s national team ’s massive 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, which sealed second place in Group B, had many ingredients and contributors.

AL THUMAMA, Qatar – The star attacker sacrificing his body to score the decisive goal. A brave rearguard defense to hold the narrow lead under heavy pressure. A captain covering seemingly every blade of grass on the pitch, totaling more than eight miles of running over 90-plus minutes.

“So we have to really be proud of ourselves to be able to achieve this in such a tough group.”

“It took a lot of suffering to get that win,” said midfielder Yunus Musah after the must-win, geopolitically-tense clash at Al Thumama Stadium. “But as you’ve seen in this competition, it's not easy to win any game, man. So yes, it was just such a relief. And yeah, tonight I’m going to obviously sleep well.

There was the euphoria of Christian Pulisic’s game-winner, which he had little opportunity to enjoy thanks to a painful blow he sustained to his, shall we say, lower abdomen, on the play. And the grafting the group had to endure when a second goal did not materialize, necessitating a defensive shell via a 5-4-1 formation for the game’s final stages to post their second clean sheet of the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

The sum total was a profoundly inspiring occasion that has them – and perhaps some of their fans back in the States, too – dreaming big ahead of Saturday’s Round of 16 meeting with the Netherlands, winners of Group A (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo).

“I’m sure a bunch of people are back home watching,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter when asked by a British journalist whether this was the kind of performance that could make the nation fall in love with his team. “This team, we talked, the US reporters will talk to you about defining this group and I think it starts to take shape based on these performances.

“You see how resilient this group is, you see how unified this group is, you see what type of energy and output they put into every single game, and along the way there’s some pretty good soccer. That’s the American spirit, the way this group plays, and I think people will appreciate that, especially back home.”

Berhalter has framed the World Cup as two tournaments in one: First, the group stage must be navigated and survived, and then the elimination phase poses a different set of challenges and opportunities.