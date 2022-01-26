Transfer Tracker

Orlando City loan forward Alexander Alvarado to LDU Quito in Ecuador

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Alexander Alvarado Orlando City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Orlando City SC have loaned forward Alexander Alvarado to Ecuadorian side Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU Quito) for the 2022 season with an option to buy before Dec. 1, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian international has logged 12 appearances (two starts) across two seasons in Orlando after originally being signed on loan from S.D. Aucas in Ecuador’s top-flight.

“Alexander is someone who has put in a lot of effort since joining our club and has always maintained a strong work ethic,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “This loan presents him with a unique opportunity to gain valuable minutes while also returning home. We look forward to seeing his growth throughout his time in Ecuador.”

Although a smaller-profile move, this continues Orlando's final-third revamp after Daryl Dike, Nani and Chris Mueller all departed. Most notably, they've brought in Uruguay international Facundo Torres as a Young Designated Player.

Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC Alexander Alvarado

Related Stories

Official: Charlotte FC sign striker Karol Swiderski as first Designated Player
Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada
Columbus Crew sign midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Real Zaragoza
More News
More News
"We can be in a great position": USMNT reach Qatar 2022 crunch time vs. El Salvador
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"We can be in a great position": USMNT reach Qatar 2022 crunch time vs. El Salvador
MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close
"This is what we are built for": Canada seek Octagonal separation in Qatar 2022 pursuit
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

"This is what we are built for": Canada seek Octagonal separation in Qatar 2022 pursuit
Official: Charlotte FC sign striker Karol Swiderski as first Designated Player
Transfer Tracker

Official: Charlotte FC sign striker Karol Swiderski as first Designated Player
Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada
Transfer Tracker

Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada
Columbus Crew sign midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Real Zaragoza
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Real Zaragoza
More News
Video
Video
Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
1:53:15

Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
More Video