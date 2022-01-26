Orlando City loan forward Alexander Alvarado to LDU Quito in Ecuador

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian international has logged 12 appearances (two starts) across two seasons in Orlando after originally being signed on loan from S.D. Aucas in Ecuador’s top-flight.

“Alexander is someone who has put in a lot of effort since joining our club and has always maintained a strong work ethic,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “This loan presents him with a unique opportunity to gain valuable minutes while also returning home. We look forward to seeing his growth throughout his time in Ecuador.”