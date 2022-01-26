Orlando City loan forward Alexander Alvarado to LDU Quito in Ecuador

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Orlando City SC have loaned forward Alexander Alvarado to Ecuadorian side Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU Quito) for the 2022 season with an option to buy before Dec. 1, the club announced Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Ecuadorian international has logged 12 appearances (two starts) across two seasons in Orlando after originally being signed on loan from S.D. Aucas in Ecuador’s top-flight.
“Alexander is someone who has put in a lot of effort since joining our club and has always maintained a strong work ethic,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “This loan presents him with a unique opportunity to gain valuable minutes while also returning home. We look forward to seeing his growth throughout his time in Ecuador.”
Although a smaller-profile move, this continues Orlando's final-third revamp after Daryl Dike, Nani and Chris Mueller all departed. Most notably, they've brought in Uruguay international Facundo Torres as a Young Designated Player.