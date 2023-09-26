Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which MLS jersey is the best? Top kits of 2023

Inter Miami host Houston tomorrow in the US Open Cup Final. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm ET on CBS Sports Network and Telemundo. Afterward, stick around for the Campeones Cup as LAFC take on Tigres . Kickoff for that one is at 11 pm ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. And, just for good measure, they threw a couple of regular season games in tomorrow night as well. Take a look at the full schedule here.

Quick note after going back through a lot of these: I’m hopeful one day we’re going to get a kit release that just says “I dunno, we thought it looked cool” and teams won’t have to talk about how they chose the color blue because of a tenuous-at-best connection to the Battle of Hastings or whatever. Today isn’t that day, but that’s ok because a lot of these look really good.

It’s Jersey Week here at MLS. No, not a week dedicated to the fictional place they keep talking about on Extratime. A week dedicated to the shirts your favorite team wears on the pitch. Basically, there are special offers and discounts running until Sept. 30 on MLSstore.com and we have an excuse to take a breath before we get back to talking about actual soccer tomorrow. Let’s… [spins the Big Ole Wheel O’ Content Ideas]... pass out some superlatives to some of this year’s most notable kits.

We never really got to talk about the third kits that have come out over the last few months but, uh, it kind of seems like everyone nailed it.

The Red Bulls’ “Freestyle Kit” is the best-executed idea of the bunch and is a cool nod to New York’s claim to inventing hip-hop before letting other cities do it better. In another world maybe they incorporate some notable New York artists and groups into the graffiti elements, but overall the idea works well. Toronto’s “Energy Kit” is cool and interesting and it looks good and is very third kit in a good way. And NYCFC’s “Parks Kit” is maybe a little too muted for a third kit in my opinion, but in a vacuum is a very, very good-looking shirt.