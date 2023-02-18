Jerseys

Minnesota United FC unveil 2023 Northern Lights Kit

Minnesota United FC have unveiled their new jersey before the 2023 MLS season, The Northern Lights Kit by adidas.

The Earth’s greatest light show gets the MNUFC treatment, with bold, vibrant colors highlighting a visually stunning shirt that's a feast for the eyes. Also, in a first for the team, the Loon logo is featured without the club’s crest as the backdrop. Committed to local conversation efforts since day one, Minnesota will donate a portion of every authentic jersey sold in February to the Save the Boundary Waters organization.

;
MINNY_JERSEY_DETAILS15107.jpg
MINNY_JERSEY_DETAILS15111.jpg
MINNY_JERSEY_DETAILS15110.jpg
MINNY_EGBP4935 copy

