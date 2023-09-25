FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named Player of the Matchday

Acosta’s helper came on Aaron Boupendza ’s one-time finish in a link-up between Designated Players. Beforehand, Álvaro Barreal ’s picture-perfect free kick opened the scoring at TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta , fresh off signing a new contract extension , has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 34 of the 2023 MLS season.

With his latest show-stopping performance, Acosta leads MLS in goal contributions with 27 (15g/12a), two shy of the single-season club record (29) he set last campaign. He is also the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader, narrowly ahead of Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar (15g/10a) and Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis (15g/3a) on the assists tiebreaker.

Acosta, who was named Player of the Matchday following Matchday 14, helped the Orange & Blue to their 13th home victory of the year (tied for the third-most single-season home wins in MLS history). He's won the award four times since the start of 2018, the fifth-most among active MLS players.

Cincy will look to continue their Supporters’ Shield pursuit when visiting Toronto FC for Matchday 35 on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).