Toronto FC unveils new third uniform: The "Energy Kit"

Toronto FC revealed their newest uniform, the Energy Kit, on Monday. The club is one of four selected by Major League Soccer and adidas to don a third jersey for 2023, which are new to MLS this season.

Designed to lean into the culture of each club’s city, third jerseys aim to capture authentic stories through bold, progressive designs.

The Energy Kit is inspired by the vibrant display of colors, costumes and sounds of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, one of Toronto’s marquee festivals, which, just like soccer, unites people of all backgrounds. The kit introduction follows last week’s partnership announcement between Toronto FC and Toronto Caribbean Carnival (TCC).

Mas Bands & "All For One"

The new uniform pays tribute to Caribbean culture by featuring a bold color palette synonymous with the sights of Carnival. The textured pattern nods to the bright feathers worn by Mas Bands, complemented by the “All For One” pillars highlighted on the jock tag.

The final design was introduced to TFC players with the help of masqueraders and a steel pan band provided by TCC to showcase the sights, sounds and energy that inspired the unique kit.

The Energy Kit will be worn for the first time during TFC’s annual Caribbean Heritage Night on July 8 against St. Louis CITY SC at BMO Field (7:30 pm | MLS Season Pass). The game will feature an authentic immersion of Caribbean culture, including fusion cuisine in the concourse, a pre-game Caribbean tailgate featuring Soca DJs, participants from the Junior Carnival Parade in the opening ceremony, steel pan bands performances and more.




