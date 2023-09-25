Campeones Cup: How to watch, stream LAFC vs. Tigres UANL

Two of North America's highest-profile teams – LAFC (MLS) and Tigres UANL (Liga MX) – will meet Wednesday evening at BMO Stadium to decide Campeones Cup, the annual clash where reigning league champions battle for bragging rights and silverware.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Both clubs reached at least the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and the Leagues Cup Round of 16, contending for trophies with some of the continent's biggest stars. This game also serves as a rematch of the 2020 CCL final, which Tigres won 2-1 over LAFC at a neutral-site venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big picture, MLS is hoping to make it four straight Campeones Cup titles as the winner-takes-all competition has evolved:
Year
Result
Winning League
2018
Toronto 1, Tigres 3
Liga MX
2019
Atlanta 3, América 2
MLS
2021
Columbus 2, Cruz Azul 0
MLS
2022
NYCFC 2, Atlas 0
MLS
Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020.
- Qualified as: MLS Cup 2022 winner
- MLS table: 2nd in Western Conference (12W-9L-9D)
- Head coach: Steve Cherundolo
By their standards, it's been an up-and-down season for LAFC. Cherundolo's side, building off last year's MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield double, are on the verge of clinching an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. But they also lost the CCL Final to Club León and fell in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals to CF Monterrey this summer – two gutting setbacks against Liga MX sides.
Yet the Black & Gold, when healthy and at full strength, have arguably MLS's most talented starting lineup (or at least play the most attractive soccer). Mexican star Carlos Vela and Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Dénis Bouanga are the faces of the club, alongside a host of returners from their championship-winning side (like defender Ryan Hollingshead and midfielder Ilie Sánchez) and newcomers (like midfielder Mateusz Bogusz and forward Cristian Olivera).
Can LAFC, playing at home, add more silverware to their coffers?
- Qualified as: Campeón de Campeones 2023 winner
- Liga MX table: 3rd in Apertura (5W-2L-2D)
- Head coach: Robert Siboldi
Tigres are a regional powerhouse, winning the 2023 Clausura title with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Chivas Guadalajara in late May. After that, they won the Campeón de Campeones by a 2-1 scoreline over Pachuca.
Powering Tigres' 2023 squad is a high-price, talent-rich roster spearheaded by French striker André-Pierre Gignac. He scored twice in their 3-0 win over Monterrey last weekend, while Meixcan international Diego Lainez also got on the scoresheet. Layer in attackers Luis Quiñones and Sebastián Córdova, midfielders Fernando Gorriarán and Rafael Carioca, and goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán, and the level doesn't drop.
One extra dynamic is Tigres are rounding into midseason form and might have a strong traveling fan contingent. Expect plenty of yellow and blue in the crowd.