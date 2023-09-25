Campeones Cup: How to watch, stream LAFC vs. Tigres UANL

Two of North America's highest-profile teams – LAFC (MLS) and Tigres UANL (Liga MX) – will meet Wednesday evening at BMO Stadium to decide Campeones Cup , the annual clash where reigning league champions battle for bragging rights and silverware.

Big picture, MLS is hoping to make it four straight Campeones Cup titles as the winner-takes-all competition has evolved:

Both clubs reached at least the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and the Leagues Cup Round of 16, contending for trophies with some of the continent's biggest stars. This game also serves as a rematch of the 2020 CCL final, which Tigres won 2-1 over LAFC at a neutral-site venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified as: MLS Cup 2022 winner

MLS Cup 2022 winner MLS table: 2nd in Western Conference (12W-9L-9D)

2nd in Western Conference (12W-9L-9D) Head coach: Steve Cherundolo

By their standards, it's been an up-and-down season for LAFC. Cherundolo's side, building off last year's MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield double, are on the verge of clinching an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. But they also lost the CCL Final to Club León and fell in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals to CF Monterrey this summer – two gutting setbacks against Liga MX sides.

Yet the Black & Gold, when healthy and at full strength, have arguably MLS's most talented starting lineup (or at least play the most attractive soccer). Mexican star Carlos Vela and Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Dénis Bouanga are the faces of the club, alongside a host of returners from their championship-winning side (like defender Ryan Hollingshead and midfielder Ilie Sánchez) and newcomers (like midfielder Mateusz Bogusz and forward Cristian Olivera).