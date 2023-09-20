Jerseys

Every third jersey from the 2023 MLS season

In 2023, four clubs were selected by Major League Soccer and adidas to don a third jersey.

What should you know about each look? Check them out below!

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta United unveiled "The 404 Kit," which is inspired by Atlanta’s golden era of the 1990s and honors the city’s rich history and culture. 

New York City FC logo
New York City FC

NYCFC unveiled "The Parks Kit," which is an homage to and celebration of New York City’s parks, their history and the vital role they play for New Yorkers and the beautiful game.

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York unveiled "The Freestyle Kit," which acts as a celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary and honors the golden anniversary of the genre and local innovators.

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Toronto FC unveiled "The Energy Kit," which is inspired by the vibrant display of colors, costumes and sounds of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, one of Toronto’s marquee festivals that unites people of all backgrounds.

Every third jersey from the 2023 MLS season

