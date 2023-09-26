Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchdays 33 & 34?

A month ago NYCFC’s season was on life support as they limped along on a 1W-8L-8D skid in league play that had dropped them to 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Nick Cushing pointed to the five-game home stand before them and declared it an inflection point for their year.

This week they exit that stretch with three wins and two draws, back in a playoff place (just barely but still!) and feeling a lot better about themselves after a six-point week. And their lanky Brazilian creator has answered the bell as well as anyone, scoring his first goal since April (!) to ice a midweek win over a very good Orlando team and notching an assist in a man-of-the-match outing vs. Toronto FC on Sunday.