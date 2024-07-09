Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which MLS club’s US Open Cup path is most promising?

The Five Stripes can’t take tonight lightly. They’ll face Indy Eleven, a USL Championship side that’s sitting third in the USL-C’s Eastern Conference and has a serious chip on its shoulder in this competition. They’re a solid side. And Atlanta will have to face them shorthanded and on short rest.

Atlanta are coming off a rough road trip to Real Salt Lake and a week that saw them lose twice while also losing Thiago Almada. Even if they wanted to be at full strength, they won’t be. But the good news is the Five Stripes are almost certainly about to drop some serious cash to bring in two new DPs. They should both be in town by the time the semifinal round comes on either Aug. 27 or 28. If they can survive tonight, they’ll face either FC Dallas or Sporting KC with a potentially revamped roster. They have by far the easiest path to the final.