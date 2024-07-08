Bogusz, Rossi & more: 10 MLS players you should be watching

Luca Orellano ’s ability to thrive on either side of the field and in multiple layers of his team’s shape is a huge part of why we’ve seen Pat Noonan tinker with tactics in 2024 more than ever. Noonan even ditched his 3-4-1-2 shape in favor of a 3-4-3 over the weekend for the first time I can remember.

Lucho Acosta deserves the lion’s share of your attention when watching FC Cincinnati. But don’t let this fact escape you: Orellano has been an even more productive sidekick to his Argentine countryman than the excellent Álvaro Barreal was last season. Barreal was in a two-horse race with Kai Wagner for the best left-sided outside back in MLS last year. This year, Orellano is the runaway winner in that category. Barreal’s 2023 campaign has Orellano beat in the chance-creation category, but the newcomer’s goal output and xG are both far above what his predecessor produced last season.