Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchdays 24 & 25?

Luna responded to the snub in the best possible way, scoring on an AT&T Goal of the Matchday-winning strike and playing a game-high six key passes in Salt Lake’s dramatic 3-2 win over Houston midweek. The 20-year-old then pulled the strings in their 5-2 demolition of Atlanta on Saturday night, scoring again and racking up three assists (not to mention going 4/4 on the dribble and offering six defensive actions) to keep the Utahns apace with Cincinnati, Miami and the rest of the big dogs at the top of the table.