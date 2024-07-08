US Open Cup: How to watch, stream quarterfinals on MLS Season Pass

The 2024 US Open Cup quarterfinals are broadcast for free via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eight teams remain, including five from MLS. The eventual winner claims the trophy and prize money, plus qualifies for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC are attempting to beat a second straight MLS side after a wild 4-3 extra-time victory over the San Jose Earthquakes , with Luis Felipe and Juan Sebastián Herrera scoring a minute apart to seal the win. Sacramento, who were 2022 USOC runners-up to Orlando City SC , also defeated Monterey Bay FC (2-0) in the Round of 32.

In the Round of 16, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi provided the late dramatics with the 88th-minute winner and a back-flip celebration to boot as the Sounders erased a one-goal halftime deficit to beat Phoenix Rising FC.

Seattle Sounders FC are no stranger to late-game drama against USL Championship teams in this year's US Open Cup. Andrew Thomas made four saves and scored the decisive penalty kick in a 5-4 shootout win over Louisville City FC after the teams played to a 2-2 draw in the Round of 32.

Indy Eleven have yet to concede in the USOC, defeating fellow USL Championship side Detriot City FC, 3-0, in the Round of 16. That followed shutout victories over San Antonio FC (2-0) and Chicago Fire FC II (1-0).

The Five Stripes are chasing a second US Open Cup title after winning the competition in 2019.

Atlanta United reached the quarterfinals via a 5-4 penalty kick shootout victory following a 0-0 draw against USL Championship side Charleston Battery in the Round of 16. That followed a 3-0 win vs. Charlotte Independence (USL League One) in the Round of 32.

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

WATCH: Apple TV - Free

Apple TV - Free WHEN: Wednesday, 9 pm ET

Wednesday, 9 pm ET WHERE: Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

The lone all-MLS matchup is a rematch of a Matchday 25 clash, won dramatically (3-2) by Sporting Kansas City thanks to a Memo Rodriguez blast eight minutes from full-time on Sunday.

Sporting are no stranger to USOC success, having won the title four times (last in 2017), one off the mark of most championships won in the tournament's 108 previous editions. After Alan Pulido scored the extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Union Omaha (USL League One), SKC cruised to a 4-0 win over USL Championship side FC Tulsa.

FC Dallas, two-time USOC champions, reached the quarterfinals following a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies, with Maarten Paes providing the heroics with eight saves. That followed a 1-0 triumph over Memphis 901 FC, with Logan Farrington scoring the winner in the 73rd minute.

LAFC vs. New Mexico United

WATCH: Apple TV - Free

Apple TV - Free WHEN: Wednesday, 11 pm ET

Wednesday, 11 pm ET WHERE: BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

LAFC enter this match rested after their scheduled Matchday 25 clash at Houston Dynamo FC was postponed due to inclement weather. They opened their US Open Cup account with a 3-1 win at Las Vegas Lights, with Kei Kamara tallying his sixth all-time USOC goal and Cristian Olivera scoring a second-half brace.

In the Round of 16, Steve Cherundolo's squad knocked off Loudoun United, 3-0, with Olivera netting his third goal of the tournament.