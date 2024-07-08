Argentina vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Copa América semifinal

Argentina are one game away from formally defending their Copa América title, but first must overcome upset-minded Canada in Tuesday's semifinal at MetLife Stadium.
How to watch & stream
- USA: FS1, TUDN, Univision
- Canada: TSN
When
- Tuesday, July 9 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
Courtesy of goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, Argentina opened Copa América with a 2-0 victory over Canada on June 20. That result at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium helped La Albiceleste top Group A.
The winner will face Colombia or Uruguay in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in northern Miami. The other semifinal awaits on July 10 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.
- Quarterfinal: 1-1 vs. Ecuador (4-2 PKs)
- Group Stage: 1st place, Group A
After missing Argentina's final Group A match, Lionel Messi (leg) returned from injury during his country's quarterfinal test vs. Ecuador.
Inter Miami CF's captain played the full 90 minutes, though missed his penalty kick in the ensuing shootout – dinking his Panenka attempt off the crossbar. From there, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez played the hero and Nicolás Otamendi scored the winning PK.
Will the defending World Cup champions reach another gear knowing a final is their reward?
- Quarterfinal: 1-1 vs. Venezuela (4-3 PKs)
- Group Stage: 2nd place, Group A
Canada are in unchartered territory, reaching a Copa América semifinal during their first-ever appearance in Conmebol's prestigious tournament.
That arrived via a shootout victory over Venezuela after Salomón Rondón negated a goal from Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg. In PKs, Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was clutch and ex-CF Montréal midfielder Ismaël Koné netted the clinching strike.
Now, Jesse Marsch's squad dreams of a historic result that would send shockwaves throughout the international soccer community – all before Canada co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.