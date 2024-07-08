Argentina vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Copa América semifinal

After missing Argentina's final Group A match, Lionel Messi (leg) returned from injury during his country's quarterfinal test vs. Ecuador.

Inter Miami CF's captain played the full 90 minutes, though missed his penalty kick in the ensuing shootout – dinking his Panenka attempt off the crossbar. From there, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez played the hero and Nicolás Otamendi scored the winning PK.