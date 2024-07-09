Stock Up, Stock Down: FC Cincinnati overtake Inter Miami in Shield race

The Rapids are another team that is on a roll right now. Winners of five of their past six matches, their only blemish is a 3-0 loss at LAFC.

Chris Armas has done a phenomenal job with this young team. Djordje Mihailovic has been their best and most efficient player in attack, leading the team with 10 goals and nine assists. However, he will miss a few upcoming matches as he was selected for the US team to compete at the Olympics in Paris. Can they keep up the wins without their No. 10?