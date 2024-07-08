Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named Player of the Matchday

Luna is the first player in RSL history to record three assists in multiple matches, while also becoming the first MLS player 20 years old or younger to produce at least 10 assists in a season since Talles Magno (10) did so for New York City FC in 2022.

The 20-year-old playmaker was the star of Saturday's 5-2 rout of Atlanta United at America First Field, logging three assists for the second time this season to help keep RSL level on points (43) with LAFC and the LA Galaxy atop the Western Conference standings.

Diego Luna 's three-assist, one-goal performance for Real Salt Lake earned the midfielder MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 25.

This is Luna's second MLS Player of the Matchday award after receiving the accolade following Matchday 26 of 2023 and he remains the youngest winner since taking home the prize last year. RSL now have four Player of the Matchdays this season, with Cristian Arango claiming honors in Matchdays 7, 10 and 18.

Real Salt Lake visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday night for Matchday 26 (10:25 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).