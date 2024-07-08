Player of the Matchday

Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named Player of the Matchday

24MLS_MOTM_MD25-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

Diego Luna's three-assist, one-goal performance for Real Salt Lake earned the midfielder MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 25.

The 20-year-old playmaker was the star of Saturday's 5-2 rout of Atlanta United at America First Field, logging three assists for the second time this season to help keep RSL level on points (43) with LAFC and the LA Galaxy atop the Western Conference standings.

Luna is the first player in RSL history to record three assists in multiple matches, while also becoming the first MLS player 20 years old or younger to produce at least 10 assists in a season since Talles Magno (10) did so for New York City FC in 2022.

Vote for the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain

This is Luna's second MLS Player of the Matchday award after receiving the accolade following Matchday 26 of 2023 and he remains the youngest winner since taking home the prize last year. RSL now have four Player of the Matchdays this season, with Cristian Arango claiming honors in Matchdays 7, 10 and 18.

Real Salt Lake visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday night for Matchday 26 (10:25 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Matchday Matchday Diego Luna Real Salt Lake

Related Stories

Chicago Fire FC's Hugo Cuypers named Player of the Matchday
Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White named Player of the Matchday
Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
Bogusz, Rossi & more: 10 MLS players you should be watching
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Bogusz, Rossi & more: 10 MLS players you should be watching
Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named Player of the Matchday
US Open Cup: How to watch, stream quarterfinals on MLS Season Pass
US Open Cup

US Open Cup: How to watch, stream quarterfinals on MLS Season Pass
Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati make statement, Gyasi Zardes makes history
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati make statement, Gyasi Zardes makes history
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 25: Diego Luna
1:12

Player of the Matchday 25: Diego Luna
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:46

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 25!
26:57

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 25!
MLS Cup rematch: Will Columbus vs. LAFC be game of the season? 
3:57

MLS Cup rematch: Will Columbus vs. LAFC be game of the season? 