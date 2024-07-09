LAFC transfer Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid

Biuk originally joined Valladolid last January on a six-month loan and helped los Blanquivioletas earn promotion to LaLiga for the 2024-25 season.

A U22 Initiative signing from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split, he recorded 3g/1a across 43 all-competition matches for LAFC in 2023.

Sitting atop the Western Conference standings, LAFC will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games this Saturday when hosting the Columbus Crew in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).