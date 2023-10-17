Your Tuesday Kickoff: What went wrong for these eliminated Western Conference teams?

Gregore and Inter Miami CF have reached a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 . The Brazilian midfielder has missed the majority of the 2023 campaign with a long-term foot injury. But he’s been among their most impactful players when healthy, tallying eight assists in 62 games (all starts) since arriving for the 2021 season from Bahia.

For a second straight year, Columbus Crew 2 will play host for the MLS NEXT Pro Cup when they welcome Austin FC II for the league's championship event Sunday at Lower.com Field (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

I figured we’d continue our week in typical Daily Kickoff fashion: By being a total bummer. Let’s take an abridged and broad look at what went wrong for our teams with nothing to play for. And what might be on the way as they try to turn things around in 2024. The East yesterday and the West today.

It’s Decision Day week! And some teams are heading into Saturday with a ton on the line. Some teams are… not doing that… like at all. In fact, there’s nothing on the line for them. So, how’d they get here? And what’s next?

How’d we get here?

Dread it. Run from it. The regression to the mean comes for us all.

Last year, Austin finished with an expected goal differential of -1.8. They finished second in the West. This year, Austin’s underlying numbers got even worse and their luck cratered. They finished with an expected goal differential of -6.3 and are already eliminated from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention. Those are all outcomes that make a whole lot of sense when you consider they ran out of luck and available center backs.

Injuries and poor play at the back really hampered this team this season. Then again, their underlying numbers defensively actually improved slightly. They took a notable step back in attack, but it’s probably fair to assume playing from behind a little more often affected that.

In the end, a post-Leagues Cup run that’s seen them pick up six whole points over the last 10 games put the final nail in the coffin. That doesn’t even include two miserable losses to Juárez and Mazatlán in the prior two games. In general, the vibes of this team felt off from the jump when they face-planted in CCL against Violette. It never really got better.

What’s next?