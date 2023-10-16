Inter Miami sign Gregore to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Gregore and Inter Miami CF have reached a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

The Brazilian midfielder has missed the majority of the 2023 campaign with a long-term foot injury. But he’s been among their most impactful players when healthy, tallying eight assists in 62 games (all starts) since arriving for the 2021 season from Bahia.

“Gregore encapsulates everything we want out of an Inter Miami player, so we’re really happy to keep him with us for a long time,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.