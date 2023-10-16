Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Gregore to contract extension

Gregore – Inter Miami

Gregore and Inter Miami CF have reached a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

The Brazilian midfielder has missed the majority of the 2023 campaign with a long-term foot injury. But he’s been among their most impactful players when healthy, tallying eight assists in 62 games (all starts) since arriving for the 2021 season from Bahia.

“Gregore encapsulates everything we want out of an Inter Miami player, so we’re really happy to keep him with us for a long time,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

“Gregore is not only our engine in the middle of the field, but a leader both on and off the pitch. We’re excited to see him return soon and continue to build an exciting team with him moving forward.”

The 29-year-old was named Miami’s team MVP in 2021 and took the captain’s armband, an honor that’s since shifted to superstar Lionel Messi.

Gregore is expected to strengthen a deep Inter Miami midfield group that’s led by Sergio Busquets, Jean Mota and youngsters like Diego Gómez, Benjamin Cremaschi and David Ruíz.

“I’m honored to continue to represent this great club,” said Gregore. “I will keep fighting to bring us to the places we want to reach as a team, and will do everything I can to help lead this amazing group.

“Inter Miami has given me a lot in my time with the club and I want to repay that faith in me by giving the best of myself at all times.”

Inter Miami will enter 2024 as defending Leagues Cup champions, an honor that booked their place in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Gregore’s return, combined with a first full season of their summertime signings and any wintertime additions, could make the Herons a preseason favorite.

