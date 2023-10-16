Columbus Crew 2 to host Austin FC II in 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup

For a second straight year, Columbus Crew 2 will play host for the MLS NEXT Pro Cup when they welcome Austin FC II for the league's championship event at Lower.com Field (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Crew 2 will have a chance to defend their 2022 title after upsetting both No. 1 seed Crown Legacy FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and No. 2 seed New England Revolution II in the Conference Finals, with each result coming on the road.

Columbus' Gibran Rayo played the hero role in the dramatic result in Foxborough, MA, putting a stoppage-time game-winner past New England goalkeeper Nick Campuzano to claim a 1-0 victory.

Austin FC II will also be riding the high of an upset result coming off their penalty-kick victory over a No. 1 seed Colorado Rapids 2 side that was one of the league's most dominant teams in 2023. Austin FC II benefitted from the heroics of goalkeeper Damian Las, who made a pair of saves in the decisive shootout after a standout campaign that saw him take home the league's MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year honors.