Playoff hopefuls: 10 players who will decide Decision Day

If there was ever a time for Luquinhas to deliver a performance worthy of his Designated Player status, it’s on Saturday at Nashville . Because the Red Bulls need a result, we can expect them to have plenty of moments when they’re really pushing in the attacking third.

That’s where Luquinhas is supposed to change games. While he clearly has skill on the ball and impressive close control, the attacking midfielder has rarely been the game-breaker RBNY need him to be: he has just eight goals and five primary assists over the last two regular seasons. But on Decision Day, the Brazilian will have touches and chances to break Nashville down or play the final pass after winning the ball with the Red Bulls’ high press.