If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Decision Day

One full matchday remains in the 2023 regular season: Decision Day on October 21.
Before some last-minute shuffling, what would be the matchups if the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today?
Western Conference
Wild Card
- Dallas (No. 8) hosting San Jose (No. 9)
Round One
- St. Louis (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
- LAFC (No. 2) hosting Portland (No. 7)
- Seattle (No. 3) hosting Vancouver (No. 6)
- Houston (No. 4) hosting Salt Lake (No. 5)
Eastern Conference
Wild Card
- Montréal (No. 8) hosting New York (No. 9)^
Round One
- Cincinnati (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
- Orlando (No. 2) hosting Nashville (No. 7)
- Philadelphia (No. 3) hosting Atlanta (No. 6)
- Columbus (No. 4) hosting New England (No. 5)
^ D.C. (ninth place) are mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. New York (10th place) are the next-best team.
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.