Herdman: Insigne & Bernardeschi can create "new future" at Toronto FC

If new head coach John Herdman gets his way, Decision Day won’t be the last we see of the superstar Italian duo in TFC uniforms.

“What I want to do is convince them that there is a new future here,” Herdman, who departed the Canadian men’s national team in August to take the reins at Toronto, told Neil Davidson of The Canadian Press in a recent interview. “And with their ability and their experiences, they can create that new future."

While Insigne and Bernardeschi both have long-term deals in place (through the summer and end of 2026, respectively), there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding the centerpieces of Toronto’s rebuild project under Bob Bradley leaving this winter. Bradley, the club's former head coach and sporting director, was let go in late June as the Reds labored near the bottom of the league standings en route to a guaranteed Wooden Spoon finish this year.

TFC’s struggles, in part, have been pinned on the high-priced duo amid reported locker-room issues and not fully meeting the lofty expectations that followed their summer 2022 arrivals from Serie A. Insigne was at boyhood side Napoli, and Bernardeschi arrived from Juventus.