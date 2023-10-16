Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Ethan Bartlow to contract extension

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Ethan Bartlow to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

Bartlow, selected No. 6 overall by Houston in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, has made 32 appearances (23 starts) across all competitions this year. Those efforts helped fuel the Dynamo’s first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2017, a US Open Cup title and a Round-of-16 appearance in Leagues Cup.

“Ethan is a promising young defender who played a significant role in the club’s resurgence this season,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

“The objective in the last couple of winters was to set a new foundation for the sporting identity of the club. Now, we are shifting into a phase where we want to solidify that foundation by re-signing key contributors like Ethan who can sustain and build upon this year’s success.”

Bartlow, 23, mainly plays center back. He began his Houston career with their MLS NEXT Pro side, but has since broken into first-team plans after inking a Generation adidas contract out of the University of Washington.

"I am really excited to remain in Houston and keep building on the success we’ve had this season. I'm also grateful for the faith and trust from the technical staff,” Bartlow said.

“We're building something great, and this is the first time since I've been here that you see everything come together. I am obviously excited for the playoffs and we're going to keep improving and make a run."

The Dynamo, in their first season under head coach Ben Olsen, can finish top-four in the Western Conference. That provides extra motivation for Saturday's Decision Day trip to the Portland Timbers (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

