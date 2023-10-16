San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski out with knee injury

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after sustaining a knee injury in this past weekend's friendly match against Honduran side CD Olimpia, the club announced Monday.

Marcinkowski tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee. He is scheduled to have surgery in the coming weeks.

With Daniel's emergence this season, Marcinkowski's role decreased to four clean sheets in 13 games after being San Jose's first-choice starter from 2021-22. Aside from Daniel, the club's Brazilian standout who joined in January from Internacional, fellow homegrown Emmanuel Ochoa (age 18) offers depth.

San Jose, entering a Decision Day matchup on Saturday vs. Austin FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), are seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return and sit ninth in the Western Conference.

