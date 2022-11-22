Your Tuesday Kickoff: Small moves could pay off big for retooling clubs

Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 pm ET. Basically, teams can draft players who are out of contract who weren’t eligible for free agency and give them a contract offer. Players do not have to accept. See the full list of eligible players here.

The New York Red Bulls have signed free agent striker Cory Burke to a two-year MLS contract with an option for 2025. Burke, a Jamaican international, joins RBNY after playing five seasons for the Philadelphia Union, making 93 MLS appearances and recording 25 goals and eight assists. He appeared seven times in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the Union, most notably scoring a game-clinching goal in their 3-1 victory against New York City FC in the 2022 MLS Eastern Conference Final.

D.C. United have officially signed free agent defender Pedro Santos . Santos joins the Black-and-Red on a two-year contract through 2024 after spending the previous six seasons with the Columbus Crew. Santos, 34, spent the last five and a half years with the Crew, making 155 appearances after playing for Braga in his native Portugal. He was originally signed by Columbus as a Designated Player winger, but transitioned to attacking fullback in recent years to good effect.

Welcome back to small-sided, the section where we take a quick look at what’s happening around the league. Do you get it? Small-sided like the tiny version of soccer but it sounds like “small-sighted” which is pretty close to the more commonly used “short-sighted?” Anyway, that’s not what’s most important today. What’s most important today is that MLS teams have quietly been making a handful of smart moves that should make them a little better in 2023. Oh, and also the Re-Entry Draft. That’s happening too.

He won’t solve all their problems. And I’m still disappointed by how little they did to build on the success of 2021. However, it’s a step in the right direction for a team that really, really needed to take a step in the right direction. Now they just need to keep taking steps forward. Maybe by filling at least one of their three open DP spots?

For now, the Rapids’ long-term plan for 21-year-old midfielder Cole Bassett seems to have worked out. Colorado recalled him from Fortuna Sittard on Friday after he struggled to thrive in the Eredivisie. It happens. But by building in the ability to recall Bassett, Colorado have regained one of their best players and a critical piece of the group that finished first in the West in 2021.

I could explain New York’s issues at striker or you could just go back and read every single article about the Red Bulls since Bradley Wright-Phillips left. Your call. Let’s just agree either way that striker has been an issue and a key reason the Red Bulls haven’t been able to reach the Supporters’ Shield-winning highs of the BWP era.

Now, I’m not saying Cory Burke is BWP. What I will say though is Burke is a low-risk, potentially medium to medium-high reward signing that makes them better in a position of need. There’s a reason he didn’t start over Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza in Philadelphia this year, but that reason is far more about Uhre and Carranza than Burke. Because nearly every time Burke took the field this year, he made good things happen.