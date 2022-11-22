World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can reach the Round of 16

A 1-1 draw with Wales wasn't the best way for the US men's national team to begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, but it did serve its purpose.
By earning their first point of the Qatar-based tournament, the USMNT have the Round of 16 within reach with two more games remaining in Group B – first against England (Nov. 25) and then Iran (Nov. 29).
Monday's result, which came after LAFC superstar Gareth Bale's 82nd-minute penalty canceled out Timothy Weah's 36th-minute opener, ensures Gregg Berhalter and company still control their destiny.
Group B standings - Matchday 1
The Three Lions lead the group after a 6-2 thrashing of Iran earlier in the day, giving them all three points. The US and Wales follow with a point apiece, while Iran have zero points to their name. Only the top two teams of each group advance to the knockout stage.
Team
Points
Record
Goals (for, against, GD)
1. England
3
1W-0L-0L
6; 2; +4
2. Wales
1
0W-0L-1D
1; 1; 0
3. USA
1
0W-0L-1D
1; 1; 0
4. Iran
0
0W-1L-0D
2; 6; -4
Scenarios
The US can neither advance nor be fully eliminated after they face England on Black Friday – the day after Thanksgiving – at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).
However, the result will play a massive role in their overall chances. Below is a breakdown of the United States' likelihood to advance based on potential point totals after all three of their matches – already carrying one point:
- 7 points (win next two matches): ADVANCE
- 5 points (win one match, draw the other): Almost definitely ADVANCE
- 4 points (win one match, lose the other): Could ADVANCE but need results to go their way
- 3 points (draw next two matches): Almost definitely ELIMINATED
- 2 points (draw one match, lose the other): ELIMINATED
- 1 point (lose both matches): ELIMINATED
And here is a breakdown of their specific clinching scenarios depending on the result against England.
- US beat England:
- Advance to Round of 16 with a draw or win against Iran.
- US draw England:
- Advance to Round of 16 in most, but not all, scenarios with a win against Iran.
- Eliminated in most, but not all, scenarios with a draw against Iran.
- Eliminated with a loss against Iran.
- US lose to England:
- Could advance to Round of 16 with a win against Iran, depending on results in other group stage games.
- Eliminated with a draw or loss against Iran.
Tiebreakers
In order of priority:
- Goal differential
- Goals scored
- Head-to-head result
- Goal differential in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Goals scored in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Fair play tiebreaker (based on negative points for yellow and red cards)
- Drawing lots
Regardless of Friday's result, the USMNT will still have a chance to qualify for the Round of 16 when they meet Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).
Chance of advancing
Based on Group B's Matchday 1 results, FiveThirtyEight gives the USMNT the second-best chance to advance.