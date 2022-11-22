World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can reach the Round of 16

By earning their first point of the Qatar-based tournament, the USMNT have the Round of 16 within reach with two more games remaining in Group B – first against England (Nov. 25) and then Iran (Nov. 29).

Group B standings - Matchday 1

The Three Lions lead the group after a 6-2 thrashing of Iran earlier in the day, giving them all three points. The US and Wales follow with a point apiece, while Iran have zero points to their name. Only the top two teams of each group advance to the knockout stage.