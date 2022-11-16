2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1 pm ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2022 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance and any trades impacting selection order.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one year of MLS service who are out of contract and did not receive a Bona Fide Offer or whose contract options were not exercised by their clubs.

*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2