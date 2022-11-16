2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2023 MLS season.
Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1
The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1 pm ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2022 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance and any trades impacting selection order.
During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one year of MLS service who are out of contract and did not receive a Bona Fide Offer or whose contract options were not exercised by their clubs.
*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.
Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2
The final postseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 pm ET. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced on the morning of Nov. 22.
2022 Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
Atlanta United
- Castanheira, Dylan - Option
- De John, Alex - Out of Contract
- Gudiño, Raúl - Option
- Washington, Bryce - Option
Austin FC
- Corozo, Washington - Option
- Kleemann, Frederik - Option
- Pulisic, William - Option
Charlotte FC
- Franco, Alan - Option
- Fuchs, Christian - Option
- McNeill, Quinn - Option
- Santos, Laukoa - Option
Chicago Fire FC
- Sekulić, Boris - Out of Contract
FC Cincinnati
- Bailey, Zico - Option
- Blackett, Tyler - Option
- Cruz, Allan - Option
- Markanich, Nick - Option
- Mines, Ben - Option
Colorado Rapids
- Edwards, Michael - Option
- Esteves, Lucas - Option
- Gutiérrez, Felipe - Out of Contract
- Mayaka, Philip - Option
Columbus Crew
- Igbekeme, James - Option
FC Dallas
- Bartlett, Lucas - Option
- ElMedkhar, Kalil - Option
- Gomes, Eulânio - Option
- Hernandez, Nicky - Option
- Munjoma, Eddie - Option
D.C. United
- Djeffal, Sofiane - Option
- Guediri, Sami - Option
- Perez, Adrien - Option
- Smith, Kimarni - Option
Houston Dynamo FC
- Bajamich, Mateo - Option
- Zeca - Option
Inter Miami CF
- Acosta, George - Option
- Higuaín, Gonzalo - Option
- Pozuelo, Alejandro - Out of Contract
Sporting Kansas City
- Isimat-Mirin, Nicolas - Option
LA Galaxy
- Klinsmann, Jonathan - Option
- Vázquez, Victor - Option
LAFC
- Jennings, Cal - Option
- Romero, Tomás - Option
- Segura, Eddie - Out of Contract
- Tello, Cristian - Option
- Trejo, Danny - Option
Minnesota United FC
- González, Jonathan - Out of Contract
- Kibunguchy, Nabilai - Option
- McMaster, Justin - Option
- Métanire, Romain - Option
- Montgomery, Callum - Out of Contract
CF Montréal
- Bassong, Zorhan - Option
- Johnsen, Bjørn - Option
- Yao, Karifa - Option
Nashville SC
- Castellanos, Robert - Option
- Donasiyano, Irakoze - Option
- Meyer, Will - Option
New England Revolution
- Kaptoum, Wilfrid - Option
- Kizza, Edward - Option
New York City FC
- Latinovich, Vuk - Option
- Rodríguez, Santiago - Out of Contract
- Zelalem, Gedion - Option
New York Red Bulls
- Ryan, Zach - Option
- Sowe, Omar - Option
Orlando City SC
- DeZart, Joey - Option
- Grinwis, Adam - Out of Contract
- Urso, Júnior - Out of Contract
Portland Timbers
- Bodily, Blake - Option
- Fochive, George - Option
- Van Rankin, Josecarlos - Option
- vom Steeg, Justin - Option
Real Salt Lake
- Halsey, Bret - Option
- Wood, Bobby - Option
San Jose Earthquakes
- Asomani, George - Option
- Gregus, Ján - Option
- Haji, Siad - Option
Toronto FC
- Achara, Ifunanyachi - Option
- Okello, Noble - Out of Contract
- Westberg, Quentin - Out of Contract
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Baldisimo, Michael - Out of Contract
- Bikel, Janio - Option
- Egbo, David - Option
- Godinho, Marcus - Option
- Newton, Evan - Option
- Owusu, Leonard - Option
N/A
- Barber, Grayson - Option
- Corona, Joe - Option
- Hundley, Matt - Option
- Lemoine, Nico - Option
- Matuidi, Blaise - Option