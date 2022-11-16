League Announcement

2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1 pm ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2022 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance and any trades impacting selection order.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one year of MLS service who are out of contract and did not receive a Bona Fide Offer or whose contract options were not exercised by their clubs.

*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2

The final postseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 pm ET. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced on the morning of Nov. 22.

2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures

2022 Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

Atlanta United

  • Castanheira, Dylan - Option
  • De John, Alex - Out of Contract
  • Gudiño, Raúl - Option
  • Washington, Bryce - Option

Austin FC

  • Corozo, Washington - Option
  • Kleemann, Frederik - Option
  • Pulisic, William - Option

Charlotte FC

  • Franco, Alan - Option
  • Fuchs, Christian - Option
  • McNeill, Quinn - Option
  • Santos, Laukoa - Option

Chicago Fire FC

  • Sekulić, Boris - Out of Contract

FC Cincinnati

  • Bailey, Zico - Option
  • Blackett, Tyler - Option
  • Cruz, Allan - Option
  • Markanich, Nick - Option
  • Mines, Ben - Option

Colorado Rapids

  • Edwards, Michael - Option
  • Esteves, Lucas - Option
  • Gutiérrez, Felipe - Out of Contract
  • Mayaka, Philip - Option

Columbus Crew

  • Igbekeme, James - Option

FC Dallas

  • Bartlett, Lucas - Option
  • ElMedkhar, Kalil - Option
  • Gomes, Eulânio - Option
  • Hernandez, Nicky - Option
  • Munjoma, Eddie - Option

D.C. United

  • Djeffal, Sofiane - Option
  • Guediri, Sami - Option
  • Perez, Adrien - Option
  • Smith, Kimarni - Option

Houston Dynamo FC

  • Bajamich, Mateo - Option
  • Zeca - Option

Inter Miami CF

  • Acosta, George - Option
  • Higuaín, Gonzalo - Option
  • Pozuelo, Alejandro - Out of Contract

Sporting Kansas City

  • Isimat-Mirin, Nicolas - Option

LA Galaxy

  • Klinsmann, Jonathan - Option
  • Vázquez, Victor - Option

LAFC

  • Jennings, Cal - Option
  • Romero, Tomás - Option
  • Segura, Eddie - Out of Contract
  • Tello, Cristian - Option
  • Trejo, Danny - Option

Minnesota United FC

  • González, Jonathan - Out of Contract
  • Kibunguchy, Nabilai - Option
  • McMaster, Justin - Option
  • Métanire, Romain - Option
  • Montgomery, Callum - Out of Contract

CF Montréal

  • Bassong, Zorhan - Option
  • Johnsen, Bjørn - Option
  • Yao, Karifa - Option

Nashville SC

  • Castellanos, Robert - Option
  • Donasiyano, Irakoze - Option
  • Meyer, Will - Option

New England Revolution

  • Kaptoum, Wilfrid - Option
  • Kizza, Edward - Option

New York City FC

  • Latinovich, Vuk - Option
  • Rodríguez, Santiago - Out of Contract
  • Zelalem, Gedion - Option

New York Red Bulls

  • Ryan, Zach - Option
  • Sowe, Omar - Option

Orlando City SC

  • DeZart, Joey - Option
  • Grinwis, Adam - Out of Contract
  • Urso, Júnior - Out of Contract

Portland Timbers

  • Bodily, Blake - Option
  • Fochive, George - Option
  • Van Rankin, Josecarlos - Option
  • vom Steeg, Justin - Option

Real Salt Lake

  • Halsey, Bret - Option
  • Wood, Bobby - Option

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Asomani, George - Option
  • Gregus, Ján - Option
  • Haji, Siad - Option

Toronto FC

  • Achara, Ifunanyachi - Option
  • Okello, Noble - Out of Contract
  • Westberg, Quentin - Out of Contract

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Baldisimo, Michael - Out of Contract
  • Bikel, Janio - Option
  • Egbo, David - Option
  • Godinho, Marcus - Option
  • Newton, Evan - Option
  • Owusu, Leonard - Option

N/A

  • Barber, Grayson - Option
  • Corona, Joe - Option
  • Hundley, Matt - Option
  • Lemoine, Nico - Option
  • Matuidi, Blaise - Option
